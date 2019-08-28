Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,097,734. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

