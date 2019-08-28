Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,279 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,404,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of O traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 481,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,619. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

