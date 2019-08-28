Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after acquiring an additional 726,688 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after purchasing an additional 410,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Allergan stock remained flat at $$160.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

