Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 55,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,758. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

