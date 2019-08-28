Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.20. Mirvac Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 17,199,519 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

In other news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz 1,243,093 shares of Mirvac Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th.

About Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

