Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,982,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after buying an additional 578,765 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,449,000 after buying an additional 422,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 5,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 792,310 shares of company stock worth $86,691,260. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

