Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.35. 16,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.75. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

In related news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $37,906.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,875.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock worth $1,580,659 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

