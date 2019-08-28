Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,891 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,327,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,634,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,905,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. 161,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,800,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. TheStreet downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.48.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene L. Batchelder acquired 9,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $437,801.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,070.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

