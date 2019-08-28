Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,619 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 225,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 645,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $342,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 164,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.