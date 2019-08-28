Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,597,000.

NYSEARCA:EFAX remained flat at $$64.98 on Wednesday. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

