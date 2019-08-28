Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.83. 830,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.