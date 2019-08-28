Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. 121,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.