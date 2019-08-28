Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Trading Down 1.3%

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, 50,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 51,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million and a PE ratio of -21.76.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.48 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

