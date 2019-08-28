Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 139,411 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wix.Com by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wix.Com by 47.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 184,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,486. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

