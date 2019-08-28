Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,455 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $48,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,793,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,152,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 940,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

