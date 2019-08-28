Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,371,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,204 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,926,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,519,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,862. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.