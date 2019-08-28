Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. 54,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $93.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,645,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,985.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,429,097 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

