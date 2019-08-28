Middlefield Banc Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

