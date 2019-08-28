MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $56,010.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022481 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.