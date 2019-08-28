MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

