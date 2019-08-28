Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.76 ($17.17).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Metro stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €12.95 ($15.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and a PE ratio of -68.52. Metro has a 1 year low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.36.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

