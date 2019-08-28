Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Meredith has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Meredith has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meredith to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE MDP opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Meredith has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73.

Several research firms have commented on MDP. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Meredith in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.99.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

