Mercury (MER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,416.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Mercury has a market capitalization of $369,380.00 and approximately $1,416.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.