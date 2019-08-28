Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MERC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 6,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,548. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $728.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.