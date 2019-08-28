Menta Capital LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $3,061,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Fastenal by 121.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 119.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,646,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 95,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

