Menta Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.57% of RADCOM worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.80. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

