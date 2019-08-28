Menta Capital LLC Cuts Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Menta Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 563.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 89.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 35.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

CTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 151,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964,123. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

