Menta Capital LLC Buys New Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 16,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,351. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.08. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGG. ValuEngine lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

