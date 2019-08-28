Menta Capital LLC Buys 7,031 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. 6,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $473,584.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $187,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,601 shares of company stock worth $4,329,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

