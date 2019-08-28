Menta Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $269,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 2,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,285 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,329. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

