Menta Capital LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 887,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,016. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.