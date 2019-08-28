Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,645 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Steven Dawson bought 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,050. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 1,499,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,680. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

