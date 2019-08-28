Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.46. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 4,356,176 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $712.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

About Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.