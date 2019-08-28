Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $14.38 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg and IDEX. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and $1.10 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00711974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013520 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 616,951,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,803,053 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HADAX, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

