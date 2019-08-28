Matchpool Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,335.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $212,571.00 and $2,335.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

