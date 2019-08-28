MasTec Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,145 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 646% compared to the typical daily volume of 556 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 56.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

