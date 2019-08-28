MassGrid (MGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $570.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. MassGrid has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $570.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MassGrid Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,677,366 coins and its circulating supply is 74,360,306 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

