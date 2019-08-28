Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $237,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,026. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

