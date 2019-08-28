Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 484,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, insider Randall Tauscher acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,846.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,933.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $310,549. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.