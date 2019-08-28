Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.10, approximately 330,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 204,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49.2% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 88,991 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $10,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 97,978 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.