Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OBNNF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.67. 129,018 shares of the company were exchanged.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.