Magi (XMG) Price Tops $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Magi has a market capitalization of $324,010.00 and $24.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,044,504 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

