Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.23. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

