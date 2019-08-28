LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,423.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,277,084 coins and its circulating supply is 6,277,084 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

