Luckin Coffee Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 30,390 put options on the company. This is an increase of 707% compared to the typical volume of 3,764 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

LK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zephirin Group assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of LK traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 95,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.