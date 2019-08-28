Lucapa Diamond (ASX:LOM) Trading Up 3.3%

Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (ASX:LOM) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 194,156 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 493,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.69.

Get Lucapa Diamond alerts:

In related news, insider Ross Stanley acquired 573,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,673.82 ($69,981.43).

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of diamond projects in Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, and Australia. It primarily operates Lulo Alluvial mine in Angola and the Mothae Kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The company was formerly known as Lonrho Mining Limited and changed its name to Lucapa Diamond Company Limited in October 2012.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucapa Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucapa Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.