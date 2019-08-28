LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 221,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.15% of Seagate Technology worth $272,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 137,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

