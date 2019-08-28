LSV Asset Management Sells 85,986 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $429,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 40.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 935.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 666,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after buying an additional 602,093 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 98.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 888,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after purchasing an additional 420,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,728.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,926. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

