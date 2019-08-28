LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,289 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $328,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. 194,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,907. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

