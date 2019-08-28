LSV Asset Management Has $308.90 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $308,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after acquiring an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.99. 61,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,061. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

